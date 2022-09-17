AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.