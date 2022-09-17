Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.16 and its 200-day moving average is $248.88. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

