1,880 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

