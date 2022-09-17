NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

