AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $521.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

