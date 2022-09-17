Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 253 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average is $147.78.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

