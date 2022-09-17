Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 3,575 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 214,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 31,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

