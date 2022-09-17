Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 117 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

