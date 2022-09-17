Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Intuit stock opened at $423.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.