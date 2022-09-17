Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.
NYSE XOM opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
