Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 174 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
