Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

