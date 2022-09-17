Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 95 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

Accenture stock opened at $272.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.36.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.63.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.