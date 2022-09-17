Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

