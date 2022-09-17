Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,205 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

V has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.44.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

