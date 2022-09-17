iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

