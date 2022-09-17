Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 43,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.4% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $191.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

