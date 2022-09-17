Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

