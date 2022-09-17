Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 5,289 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 248,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

