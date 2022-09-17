Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $87.72 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

