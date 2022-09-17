Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the healthcare product maker on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

ABT opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

