Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.