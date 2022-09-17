Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

