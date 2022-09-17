Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 2,180 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

