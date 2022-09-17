Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $7.45 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

