Boltwood Capital Management Sells 45 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.97 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.23. The company has a market capitalization of $282.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

