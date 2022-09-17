Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,166 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

