Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,916.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,906.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 141,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 134,779 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,723.2% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 31,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,931.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 271,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 258,467 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,713.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 46,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,890.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 33,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.