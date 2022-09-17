Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

