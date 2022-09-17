Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 372 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

