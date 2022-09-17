Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 112 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $346.07 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

