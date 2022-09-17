Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

BAC opened at $34.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.