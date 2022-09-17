Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $26,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

BAC stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

