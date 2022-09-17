Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

