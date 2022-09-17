Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.