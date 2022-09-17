Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 838 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,868,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.72 and a 200 day moving average of $301.23.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

