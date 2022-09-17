Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16 billion-$13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13,107.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 914,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 907,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 290,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.