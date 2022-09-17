Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

