JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 56,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.