AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 102,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.