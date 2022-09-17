Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Prudential PLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 503.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

NYSE XOM opened at $93.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

