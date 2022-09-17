Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,303 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 65,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $6,140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $185.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

