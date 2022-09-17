McLean Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $185.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

