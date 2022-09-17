Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 93 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 646 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

