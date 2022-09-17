Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 81,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $185.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

