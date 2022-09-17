AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

