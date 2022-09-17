Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.2% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

