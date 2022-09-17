Boltwood Capital Management Has $3.40 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

