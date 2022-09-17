Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 33.5% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 8,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

