Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

